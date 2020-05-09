Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

