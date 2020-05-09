Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Purchases 126,305 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3,927.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,305 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 173,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61.

