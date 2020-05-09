Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $160.42. 12,240,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

