Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Sells 27,679 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,562,000 after acquiring an additional 996,993 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,423,000. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,126,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,217,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,182,000.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $42.07. 523,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,756. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

