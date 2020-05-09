Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. 103,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.