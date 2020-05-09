Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 107.9% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

