Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $13.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.83. The stock had a trading volume of 873,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,748. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,355.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,774.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 71.74% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,742.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

