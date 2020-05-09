Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,720.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,742.07.

BKNG traded down $13.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.83. 873,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,748. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,355.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,774.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 71.74% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 42.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Booking by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,854,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

