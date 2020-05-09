BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after buying an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $29.39. 3,957,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

