BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BWA opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

