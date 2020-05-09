Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 5,938 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

