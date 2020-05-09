Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 729,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.