Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 10,281 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

