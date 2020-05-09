Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 10,357 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.49% of FirstService worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 85,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on FirstService from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

