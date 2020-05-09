Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.18% of Waters worth $20,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 199.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of WAT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.98. The company had a trading volume of 454,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,316. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

