Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 3,686 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,374,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

