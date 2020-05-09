Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 68,353 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Steris makes up approximately 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.25% of Steris worth $29,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 644,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.92. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

