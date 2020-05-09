Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.