Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.73. 2,438,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.