Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.