Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 651,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.