Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.38% of Fair Isaac worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,816,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $371.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,246. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

