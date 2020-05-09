Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,073 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 85,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. 888,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

