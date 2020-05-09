Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 193,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,518,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

