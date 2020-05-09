Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $86,059,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

NDSN stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,817. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

