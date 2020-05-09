Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,788,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.79. 1,156,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

