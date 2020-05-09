Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $19.03 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 452,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cfra raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 10,477,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

