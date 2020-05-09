Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 20,445,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

