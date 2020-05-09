Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

