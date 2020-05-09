Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. 670,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

