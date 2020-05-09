Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,733 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.23% of W. R. Berkley worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 727,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,001. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

