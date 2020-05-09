Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

