Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,068. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

MCO traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.75. 576,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.71. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

