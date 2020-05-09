Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 488 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

