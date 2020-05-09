Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 687,327 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,327 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 1.20% of KAR Auction Services worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 153,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,587 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. 3,248,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

