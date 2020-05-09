Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $305.94. 2,317,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

