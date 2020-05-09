Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

