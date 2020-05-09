Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 54,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 172,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 10,161,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

