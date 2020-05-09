Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 657,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,978,000 after acquiring an additional 213,289 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 405,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after buying an additional 62,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

