Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 14,145 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

HSY traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $133.19. 831,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,345. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.