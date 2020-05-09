Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

