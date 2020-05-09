Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 31,828 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.28% of Copart worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,726.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

CPRT stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. 1,673,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.