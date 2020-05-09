Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.