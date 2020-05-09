Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 1,738,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

