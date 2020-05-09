Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) were up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.19, approximately 3,059,588 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,035,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $28,231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

