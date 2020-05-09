Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 13.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was up 13.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.18, approximately 757,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 587,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370,487 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $662.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

