Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.65 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.