Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

