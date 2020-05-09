Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.68 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

