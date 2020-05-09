Brokerages Anticipate Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 8,301,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

